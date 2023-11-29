Albrecht, Bertha Ruth

CLYDE: Bertha R. Albrect, 96, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2023, at the Demay Living Center.

She was born on June 28, 1927, to Emory and Jennie Avery Kilmer in McNett Township, PA. Bertha was a caring and loving person who grew up in Ralston, PA. After moving to New York, she was employed as a bookkeeper and deputy town clerk for the town of Galen and worked in the office at Jenkin’s Insurance. Most people will remember Bertha for the time she spent working for the laundry room in Clyde, when she would help do your laundry, teach you how to fold your clothes, share her secrets to remove stains, or what she did best-listen to you and be a friend to anyone who would come in. Bertha loved listening to country music, bowling, crocheting, chatting, watching baseball and figure skating, putting puzzles together, and spending time with family and friends.

Bertha is survived by sons Ted (Jackie) Fitch, and Wesley (Teresa) McNett and daughter Betty McNett she was a loving grandmother to Kyle (Alexandra DeSousa) Fitch, Abigail Fitch, Joel McNett, Loren (Allison) McNett, Amber (Kevin) Owens and great grandchildren Eli, Clara, and Lincoln. She has many nieces and nephews and a loving sister Elisie Marsh. Bertha was predeceased in death by her parents, brother Edward Kilmer, sisters Evelyn Matsen and Beulah Short and grandson Dustin Jay McNett.

At Bertha’s request all services will be private.

www.barisfuneralhome.com