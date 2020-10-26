Albright, James W.

WILLIAMSON: DDS peacefully passed away on Monday October 20th, 2020 at the age of 70. James was born in Rochester, NY on February 12, 1950 to James and Barbara Albright. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Jeremy Gorzynski) Albright, son James K Albright, II; brother Johnson (Liz) Albright, nephew John (Stephanie) Albright, niece Christine (Gary) Carnahan, as well as great nieces and nephews. James grew up in Webster and graduated from Webster and was in the Class of 1970. He went on to become a dentist and was a graduate of The Ohio State University in 1980. James was known for hardworking in his dental practice and civil service to local town council, Masonic Lodge, Rotary and Rotary Camp Onseyawa. He loved anything Ohio State, reading, growing vegetables in his garden, and trying to make people laugh with puns. Visitation for James will be offered on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11AM at Lake View Cemetery, Lake Road, Pultneyville (Town of Williamson), NY. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. Expressions of sympathy in memory of James may be directed to Rotary Camp Onseyawa, PO Box 723, Canandaigua, NY 14424.