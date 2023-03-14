Albright, Johnson S. II “John”

ONTARIO: Age 74 passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023. He was born in Rochester, NY on September 21, 1948 to James K. and Barbara Westervelt Albright. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Elizabeth “Liz” Wood Albright in 1970. He graduated from R. L. Thomas High School in Webster, NY in 1968, Western New England College in Springfield, MA in 1972, and Ohio Northern University School of Law in Ada, Ohio in 1976. He was an attorney in Rochester for over 35 years.

As a boy, John was active in Boy Scouts and earned his Quartermaster rank in Sea Explorers. He continued his Scouting experience as Den Leader and Asst. Scout Master for his son’s troop. John enjoyed spending time with his family. He was blessed that his children and grandchildren live in the area, and all enjoyed spending time on their seventh-generation farm in Ontario, NY. He loved sailing, backpacking, hiking, snowshoeing and woodworking. John was an avid practitioner and instructor of martial arts for over 50 years. He was a member of the Power Squadron and served as instructor for several of their boating classes. John also loved SCUBA diving and had earned his PADI certificate as Master Diver and Instructor. He served as President of the Rochester REC Divers Club for over 20 years and enjoyed wreck hunting and dive trips to the Thousand Islands and the Caribbean.

John was predeceased by his parents, his brother James and sister Penny. In addition to his wife of 52 years, John is survived by his daughter Christine Carnahan (Gary) and his son John (Stephanie) Albright; his grandchildren James and Kit Carnahan and Jacob and Natalie Albright; niece Cheryl (Jeremy Gorzinski) Albright; nephews James Albright, D.J. (Jana) Sebestyen and Scott Sebestyen; sister-in-law Kate (Cliff) Balzer, and brothers-in-law Mike Wood and Patrick (Lisa Hall) Wood.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation, Friday, March 17, 2023 from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519 where a service to celebrate John’s life will be offered at 2PM on Saturday, March 18, 2023. Interment will be private at Lakeview Cemetery, Pultneyville, NY. Expressions of sympathy in memory of John may be made in the form of a donation to Genesee Land Trust, 46 Prince Street, Rochester NY 14607, Tel: 1-585-256-2130, Web: http://geneseelandtrust.org, or the Alzheimer’s Association. 200 Meridian Centre Blvd., Suite 110, Rochester NY 14618, Tel: 1-800-272-3900, Web: http://www.alz.org. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit John’s tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.