Aldridge, Jr., Gilbert W.

VICTOR: Gilbert W. Aldridge, Jr. of Victor, NY passed away peacefully at his home at 88 years of age on June 1st, 2023.

Gilbert was born to his parents Gilbert W. Aldridge Sr, and Olive Aldridge on August 5th, 1934. He is predeceased by his parents, 5 siblings, and wife Nancy V Aldridge. Survived by his children Linda Clintsman (Matthew), Jeffery B Aldridge (Darlene). Survived by his grandchildren Kalynn Reedman (Ashley), Jacob Clintsman (Tiffany), Stephanie Clintsman (Jordan), William Thomson (Nellie), Stephen Thomson (Allie), and Brandon Thomson (Remy), and 7 great grandchildren Sutton, Hudson, Claire, Hayden, Crue, Caiden, and Savanna.

Gilbert retired from Kodak after 36 years of service. A Private First Class (PFC) Army Veteran, he would recount his time in Italy driving soldiers between army bases. He also enjoyed farming and was passionate about John Deere Tractors. He was very dedicated to his furry friends as he always had a pet dog, frequently enjoying the front and back yards, porch, and watching the wildlife with said pets. A local sports enthusiast, he enjoyed the Yankees, Syracuse University Basketball, and the Buffalo Bills, "GO BILLS". He enjoyed hunting throughout the years. An avid listener with a heart loyal to family, he kept his many relationships close; Gilbert enjoyed visiting with his friends at a local coffee shop and made many a merry conversation with extended family. He especially enjoyed family gatherings, and time with grandchildren who affectionately called him “Bump.”

Gilbert will be laid to rest on July 8th in a private burial to be attended by his immediate family, followed by a celebration of life at his home for all family and friends who would like to attend from 12:30 pm to 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, please provide any donations to the Fisher Fire Dept. and/or The Victor Farmington Ambulance Corp. Please visit the tribute wall on Gilbert’s obituary at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence.