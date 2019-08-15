Obituaries
Alessi, Samuel R.
FLORIDA/SODUS: Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Cape Canaveral Hospital at the age of 87 with his wife of 45 years, Kathleen and daughter, Alysia by his side. He is survived by one sibling, Virginia (Robert) Juliano and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Sam was in the US Navy where he served during the Korean War. He retired from OTB in Rochester, NY in 2006. He was a full-time member of the VFW Post #10131 and a member of the American Legion Post #348 both in FL. Sam loved and enjoyed life and people to the fullest. He was also a longtime Buffalo Bill’s fan, win or lose. He will be sadly missed. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Latest News
Timeless Classic Car Show!
Don’t Miss This Show!! Timeless Classics Car Club 12th Annual Car Show & Flea Market Sunday, August 18TH, 2019 9:00am-4:00pm AT...
It’s demolition derby time at the annual Wayne County Fair
The collisions will be nonstop with bone-crushing motorsports action in Palmyra, New York when JM Motorsport Productions invades the Wayne...
Cornwall Preserve, truly a Wayne County treasure
Much has been happening at the Cornwall Preserve on 3975 Lake Road, Williamson, just west of Pultneyville. The Preserve was...
Recent Obituaries
Alessi, Samuel R.
FLORIDA/SODUS: Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Cape Canaveral Hospital at the age of 87 with his...
Watson, Clarence Robert
MACEDON: Passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his home with family by his side at the age of...
Schweiger, Linda M.
SODUS: Age 52, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Clifton Springs Hospital. She is survived by her...