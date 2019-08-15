Alessi, Samuel R.

FLORIDA/SODUS: Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Cape Canaveral Hospital at the age of 87 with his wife of 45 years, Kathleen and daughter, Alysia by his side. He is survived by one sibling, Virginia (Robert) Juliano and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Sam was in the US Navy where he served during the Korean War. He retired from OTB in Rochester, NY in 2006. He was a full-time member of the VFW Post #10131 and a member of the American Legion Post #348 both in FL. Sam loved and enjoyed life and people to the fullest. He was also a longtime Buffalo Bill’s fan, win or lose. He will be sadly missed. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com