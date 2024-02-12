Powered by Dark Sky
February 12, 2024
Alexander, Betty (Lebrecht)

by WayneTimes.com
February 12, 2024

RENO, NEVADA/PALMYRA: Betty Alexander, age 100 passed away on Friday, February 2, 2024 at Renown Medical Hospital, Reno, Nevada. 

She was born on May 9, 1923 in Palmyra, New York to Karl and Arvena Lebrecht, the oldest of 4 children.

After graduation, she raised a family, enjoyed playing the piano and organ, gardening, travelling, and entertaining friends and family. She was an Avon representative for 17 years.

Betty is survived by 2 daughters and a son, Carol Phillips of Dayton, Nevada, Edward (Virginia) Shults of Webster, New York,  Annette (Keith) Tillmann of Goshen, Connecticut. She also leaves five grandchildren, Sharon Scherer, Christopher Shults, Lisa Muffoletto, Sierra Tillmann, and Wyatt Tillmann.

A mass of remembrance will be held at St. Anne’s church in Palmyra, New York at a later date. Donations may be made in Betty’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Memorial Donations.

