Alicandro, Jeff

SODUS POINT, NY/ELLENTON, FL: Jeff Alicandro, aged 66, passed away September 28th surrounded by his loving family. Jeff was a renowned crop consultant with a highly regarded local business that served the northeast fruitgrowing industry for over 35 years. He was active in the community, establishing a youth Saturday Basketball League and serving on the school board at North Rose Wolcott. Jeff was an avid gardener, landscaper & lover of plants. He was the undisputed funniest guy around, his sarcasm and wit was second to none. But more than anything, Jeff was a dedicated family man. He leaves behind a legacy of love and jokes and enough memories to fill a lifetime twice over. Jeff is survived by his wife, Dottie, his son, Ryen (Becca), daughter Lindsay (Earl) LaMora, grandkids Ava, Chase, Elle, Chester & Oscar, older brothers Chuck & Vin Alicandro, younger sisters Kathy Alicandro & Rose (Scott) Nyman, many nieces and nephews, bushels of devastated fruitgrowers, countless business partners and friends, and an apple industry that will never be the same. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 8th at 10am at the Living Word Assembly of God at 2344 Ridge Rd in Ontario.