Allen, David G.

MACEDON: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, age 89. Predeceased by his parents, Charles and Elizabeth. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Betty; children, Donna Goellner, Linda (Michael) Swift; two grandsons, Nathan (Sharon) and Brian (Jamie) Keith; five great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; one great-great-granddaughter; two brothers, John and Charles (Pamela) Allen; sister, Anne (Ronald) Niday; nieces and nephews.

Dave started his working career with Rochester Telephone. He later purchased the Wayside Motel in Cranberry Lake, NY and ran a gas station and convenience store there. An Ice Cream Parlor was added where people loved to get ice cream and then go watch the bears at the local dump. In the later years of Dave’s varied careers, he became a boat captain and ferried SUNY ESF College students and supplies back and forth across Cranberry Lake to their wilderness campus. Dave and Betty retired to their home in Macedon, NY.

A Korean War Army veteran, Dave was also a 60+ year volunteer fireman and fire police with various fire departments. He was also a 60+ year member of the Webster Masonic Lodge, where he served as organist for many years and was a past Master. While living in Cranberry Lake, he served as Staff Grand Officer in the St. Lawrence District of the Masons.

Friends and family attended his Masonic and Memorial Service at Webster Masonic Temple, 30 Orchard St., Webster. Interment at Cranberry Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Webster Masonic Lodge Building Fund, PO Box 15, Webster, NY 14580. Arrangements by Willard H. Scott Funeral Home