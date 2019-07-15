Allen, David James

IRONDQUOIT: July 8, 1965 – July 9,2019. Passed unexpectedly at his home in Irondequoit, NY Predeceased by his mother Dorothy Fillmore, daughter Ashley Allen, and birth father James Bailey of Spokane. He leaves behind son Cory Allen, special bond with Anthony Joseph Raimondi, sister Lynda (Larry) LaForce, Christine (Gregory) Barwald, Dads John Dingfelder and Larry (Dorothy) Fillmore, niece Renee Allen, Nephews Cameron LaForce and Carl Barwald, step brothers Tom, Randy, Eric (Jennifer), and Greg (Kathy) Fillmore. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, grandchildren and dear friends. He also leaves a recently met half sister Tammy Wynn-Darville that he quickly bonded with. David managed Newport Highlands for many years. He was an amazing handyman and could fix anything. It’s no wonder why he made a living with his skill. He always helped others. Loves Kenny Schrader, fishing, and golf. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00AM Thursday, July 18 at White Haven Memorial Park All Seasons Chapel on Marsh Rd. Immediate burial in the green section of the park for family. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline–