Obituaries
Allen, David James
IRONDQUOIT: July 8, 1965 – July 9,2019. Passed unexpectedly at his home in Irondequoit, NY Predeceased by his mother Dorothy Fillmore, daughter Ashley Allen, and birth father James Bailey of Spokane. He leaves behind son Cory Allen, special bond with Anthony Joseph Raimondi, sister Lynda (Larry) LaForce, Christine (Gregory) Barwald, Dads John Dingfelder and Larry (Dorothy) Fillmore, niece Renee Allen, Nephews Cameron LaForce and Carl Barwald, step brothers Tom, Randy, Eric (Jennifer), and Greg (Kathy) Fillmore. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, grandchildren and dear friends. He also leaves a recently met half sister Tammy Wynn-Darville that he quickly bonded with. David managed Newport Highlands for many years. He was an amazing handyman and could fix anything. It’s no wonder why he made a living with his skill. He always helped others. Loves Kenny Schrader, fishing, and golf. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00AM Thursday, July 18 at White Haven Memorial Park All Seasons Chapel on Marsh Rd. Immediate burial in the green section of the park for family. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline–
Latest News
Recent Obituaries
Weeks, Sr., Robert C.
LIVONIA/RED CREEK: Born on January 20, 1925, passed away on July 14, 2019 at the age of 94. Predeceased by...
Stowell, Dennis John
SAVANNAH: Age 61, passed July 16, 2019. Dennis was born to John and Joyce Stowell on June 22, 1958 in...
Marchitell, Robert E. Clark
CLYDE: Robert E. Clark Marchitell 65, of Biloxi Mississippi, formerly of Clyde, died on July 12, 2019, surrounded by his...