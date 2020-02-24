Obituaries
Allen, Harold R.
RED CREEK: Age 63, started a new journey on February4, 2020 after declining health. He had been living in Radcliff, KY for many years. He is survived by 3 sons, Randy Allen, Tim (Karen) Allen and Scott (Jessica) Allen all of Red Creek; daughter, Marlaina Jones Weikel of Elizabethtown, KY; 3 sisters, Amy (John) Doucet of KY, Betsy (Robert) Witkovskie of KY and Amanda Allen of KY. He will be sadly missed by his 8 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, and many loving nieces and nephews. Harold enjoyed many activities in his life. Bowling, softball, foosball, and watching college basketball were just some of his favorites. He also enjoyed listening to country music, classic rock and the oldies. Friends and family are invited to call 2:00-4:00pm Sunday, March 1st, 2020 at the Norton Funeral Home, 5925 New Hartford St., Wolcott, NY 14590. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Conquest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for assistance with his final expenses. Condolences may me expressed at www.HSNORTON.com
