Allen, Kathryn M.

LYONS: Kathryn “Kathy” M. Allen, 89, passed away on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at Clifton Springs Hospital in Clifton Springs, New York.

Friends may call on Friday, November 21, 2025, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps Street, Lyons, NY 14489. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 11:00am at the First Lutheran Church, 35 Broad St., Lyons, NY 14489. Burial will be in S. Lyons Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials in her name may be made to the 1st Lutheran Church, 35 Broad St., Lyons NY 14489.

Kathy was born on April 23, 1936, the daughter of the late Emmett and Lena Stone Marina in Welch, West Virginia. She worked as a Nursing Aide for 30+ years at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Kathy was a member of the Lyons Fire Dept. Ladies Aux. She was a member and volunteer at 1St Lutheran Church in Lyons where she volunteered with the Quilting and fried dough.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Roger H. Allen; four daughters, Carol Coyle, Kelly (Jay) Bean, Nancy (David) Charest, Kimberly (Michael) Boehm; eight grandchildren, Jacob, Matthew, Mariah, Maxwell, Talia, Angelina, Florian, Donavan; and a sister, Betty Lou Kleis; two nephews Bryan (Laurie)Kleis and Thomas Woodrum.

