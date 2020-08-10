Powered by Dark Sky
August 10, 2020
Allen, Kenneth “Butch”

by WayneTimes.com
August 10, 2020

ALEXANDRIA BAY: Born in Alex Bay on August 30, 1949. Died on August 4, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Florence Allen and brother Terry R. Allen. He is survived by his loving wife Laura A. Allen, Sons Donald “Dj” (Alecia) Thomas Jr. and Terry Allen, Bobby Campbell. Siblings BobbiJo (Arthur) Campbell, Alice “Faye” Meyers, Jim Allen and Randy Allen. Four beautiful grandchildren Mackenzie, Zoe, Chase and Lucy Thomas. Several nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews and all of his many many friends. Butch always enjoyed a good party and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Every since Terry was born, he has been Butch’s best friend and confidant. No funeral service but a celebration of life will be held on August 30th, 2020 at 12:30pm. A Go Fund Me has been set up to help with medical and cremation expenses https://www.gofundme.com/f/vsf78-medical-and-funeral-expenses

Allen, Kenneth "Butch"

