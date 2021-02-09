Allen, Lewis A.

WEBSTER: Age 84, Feb. 6, 2021. Family and friends are invited to call from 10 -11am on Thurs., Feb. 11 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. A prayer service will follow at 11am. Burial will be in Palmyra Cemetery. Please consider memorials in Lew’s name to civil Air Patrol, 1305 Scottsville Rd, Rochester, NY 14624. Lew was born on Feb.16, 1936 in Rochester, NY the son of Bernard and Leta Smith Allen. He was a veteran of the United States Army and had been very active with the Civil Air Patrol. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Army flag in honor of his service to our country. He was a retiree of Genesee Brewery in Rochester. Lew is predeceased by his wife Jean. He is survived by his daughter Connie (Rick) Nesbitt and their children Jennifer (Rick, deceased) Walter, Bob (Angie) Nesbitt and Sarah (Paul) Chapman and his brother George Allen. Online condolences@www.rlyostfuneralhome.com