Allen, Viola H.

SODUS: Age 94, a resident of Wayne County Nursing Home, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. Viola was born December 6, 1924 in the Town of Rose, a daughter to the late John B. and Genevieve Hotel Smith. She worked at Newark Developmental Center in Newark as an attendant. Predeceased by her husband Maurice in 2002, son Wayne Allen in 2009, granddaughter, Amy Allen, and brother, Irving Smith. Viola is survived by 2 daughters, Jennie Sedore of Sodus; Judy Munson of Sodus; son, Robert Allen of Sodus; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Tuesday (July 2) from 12:30 to 2 pm at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 Main St., North Rose, where a funeral service will follow at 2 pm. Burial will be in York Settlement Cemetery. For those wishing, memorial may be made to Alton Fire Department, PO Box 2, Alton, NY 14413 or to Alzheimer’s Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd. Rochester, NY 14620 in her memory. keysorfuneralhomes.com
