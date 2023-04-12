Allison, Paul

(7/18/1952 – 4/8/2023)

ROCHESTER/PALMYRA: Our brother is now at rest after a long journey with hydrocephalus and spinal stenosis. For most of his career, Paul worked the front counter at Stop 21, our father’s store. A self-taught, by-ear church organist at 16, he played services at many churches over the years and, later, at Monroe Community Hospital. Ever social, Paul was a cherished friend to many, many people, from Western New York to his favorite vacation spot, Ocean City, MD, and beyond.

Paul is predeceased by his parents Darwin and Betty "Henkel" Allison, and his sister Molly. He is survived by his sisters Kathy (Rob) Silbermann and Judy (Lori) Allison; brothers, Mike (Luz) Allison, and Greg (Jeff) Allison, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Known for his quick wit and strong faith, he was truly the ‘heart of the Allison family’ and will be greatly missed.

Calling hours are from 4–7 pm, on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31 Macedon, NY 14502. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Saint Katharine Drexel Parish, 136 Church Street, Palmyra, NY, 14522, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name are gratefully accepted by the Rochester Theater Organ Society or the Monroe Community Hospital Foundation. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.