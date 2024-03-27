Almekinder, James E.

June 6. 1944 - March 5, 2024

James “Jim” Almekinder passed away on March 5th at the age of 79. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Myrtle, wife Linda, sister Ruby Leavitt, brother-in-law Ron Johnson, and daughter Christine Warner.

Jim is survived by daughters: Melissa (Rick) Bigler and Denise (Jay) Smith. Sisters: Jean Johnson, Connie (Ken) Young. Joanne Almekinder. Brothers.: Don (Karen). Bob, Howard (Debbie). 8 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, family and friends. Jim worked at American Can, construction, and owned Linda Jane Hauling & Excavating.

Jim was a DIRT car driver and owner of A&N Racing. Het loved fishing and playing poker with his longtime friends. He was always the life of the party and enjoyed tinkering in his garage.

A celebration of life will be held at a later time. To share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.