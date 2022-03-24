Almekinder, Kerry J.

LYONS: Kerry J. Almekinder, 64, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, March 17, 2022, at his home, with his loving and supportive family by his side.

In keeping with his wishes their will be no public calling hours. A calibration of his life will be at future date.

Kerry was born on July 22, 1957 in Rochester the son of the late Eugene R and Joan (Lewis) Almekinder. He was graduate of Wayne Central High School and went on to work for Local Iron Union #33 out of Rochester.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Darlene (Layman) Almekinder; his daughter Brandy Almekinder and Denise Clifford; a son Jessie Almekinder; grandchildren Amelia, Jayce, Ave and Maverick Almekinder; sisters Leisa (Kim) Couriter and Melissa (Roberts) Plouse; Brothers Daniel, Timothy (Dawn) and Christopher Almekinder; several nieces, nephews and cousins

Besides his parents Kerry is preceded in death by his brother James.