Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
March 24th 2022, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 30
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Almekinder, Kerry J.

by WayneTimes.com
March 24, 2022

LYONS: Kerry J. Almekinder, 64, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, March 17, 2022, at his home, with his loving and supportive family by his side.

In keeping with his wishes their will be no public calling hours. A calibration of his life will be at future date. 

Kerry was born on July 22, 1957 in Rochester the son of the late Eugene R and Joan (Lewis) Almekinder. He was graduate of Wayne Central High School and went on to work for Local Iron Union #33 out of Rochester.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Darlene (Layman) Almekinder; his daughter Brandy Almekinder and Denise Clifford; a son Jessie Almekinder; grandchildren Amelia, Jayce, Ave and Maverick Almekinder; sisters Leisa (Kim) Couriter and Melissa (Roberts) Plouse; Brothers Daniel, Timothy (Dawn) and Christopher Almekinder; several nieces, nephews and cousins

Besides his parents Kerry is preceded in death by his brother James. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Almekinder, Kerry J.

LYONS: Kerry J. Almekinder, 64, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, March 17, 2022, at his home, with his loving and supportive family by his side. In keeping with his wishes their will be no public calling hours. A calibration of his life will be at future date.  Kerry was born on July 22, 1957 in […]

Read More
Burgess, Ann Marie (DeVries)

NEWARK: Our loving mother, Ann Marie (DeVries) Burgess, 90 of Newark, New York passed away on March 11th, 2022, in Kissimmee, Florida. Ann was born in Newark to Alice (Polee) and Anton DeVries on August 6th, 1931. She attended Newark High School before marrying Frederick W. Burgess Jr. on January 21st, 1950. Her life’s passions […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square