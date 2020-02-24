Obituaries
Almekinder, Melinda C. (Grosz)
SAVANNAH: Age 61, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Mindy was born in Sodus, NY to Frank and Mary Grosz. She was predeceased by her mother, Mary Grosz. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Daniel Almekinder; daughters, Leisa (Darrel) Hogan and Karen (Louie) DeVito; granddaughters, Kali Mirch, Brie DeWaters, Samantha Hogan and Kelsie DeWaters; great grandson, Kayson Mirch; father, Frank Grosz; sisters, Julie (Rick) Finley and Gail (Dan) Smith; brothers, Frank Grosz Jr., James Grosz, David (Sue) Grosz and Brian Grosz; many brother and sister in laws, nieces, nephews, and many friends. Mindy was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandma. Family was everything to her. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with family. She enjoyed cooking and baking. You never left her home hungry. She was loved by everyone. At her request there will be no services at this time. Her family has asked for contributions to be made in her memory to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com
