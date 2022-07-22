Alo, Frank Donald “Donny”

WALWORTH: Age 71, was born to the late Frank and Gladys “Sis” Alo in Ithaca, New York, on April 8, 1951. He married his high school sweetheart, Karen Sue Lafian on May 12, 1972. Don was a graduate of Delhi Agricultural and Technical Institute and Ithaca College. He passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus, on Wednesday, July 20 at Highland Hospital in Rochester, New York. Don was a Systems Analyst with several corporations including Dupont, RG&E, and RIT. One of his greatest personal achievements was framing his home in Penfield where he resided with his family until 2001. He spent untold hours with his family on their boat on Cayuga, Keuka, and Otisco Lakes either relaxing, water skiing, or tubing. Don was exceptionally talented on the baseball diamond having been scouted by several major league baseball teams. He was an avid baseball player and coach, spending countless hours on the ball diamond with his sons, and having been a letterman in high school in multiple sports. He had many favorite phrases and gifts. While at work, he was often asked by his kids what he was doing, and would inevitably respond with one of two phrases: “Making big ones out of little ones.” or “Putting a square peg in a round hole”. Don was a dedicated father, provider, and doting grandfather to his six grandchildren, making sure he gave them sugar and sent them home. He was passionate about his family, personal freedoms, and baseball, and was an avid movie buff who loved romance movies and fairy-tale endings. Don is survived by his wife, Karen, of 50 years, two sons, Ryan (Carrie) and Jonathan (Mary), six grandchildren, Lucas, Emma, Sophia, Ahnna, Alivia, and Victoria, two brothers, Anthony John, and James Michael as well as countless nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by a third brother, Ernest Robert in 2005.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Don’s life at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home, 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Fairport New York, on Tuesday, July 26 with times to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation in Don’s memory.