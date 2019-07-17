Alvarado, Margaret J. “Peggy” “Meme”

NEWARK: Reunited with the love of her life, Tony, on (Tuesday) July 16, 2019 at age 75. Predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Tony; parents: Floyd and Anna Wessie Lanse; brother; Donald Lanse; granddaughter: Ashley Sue Henkel; step-father: Luis Santiago. Peggy lived her whole life in Newark working at Hanover Distributors/Sarah Coventry and retiring from Key Industries after 29 years as a Sr. Case Manager. She enjoyed camping, bowling, Wednesday lunches with her cousins, working at Young Funeral Home with her son; attending her children and grandchildren’s events. Most recently she could be found for hours visiting with her “friend group” at the Newark McDonald’s. She was a devoted SU Basketball and NASCAR fan. Peggy devoted herself to her family and especially loved being “Meme” to all. Her legacy of love, kindness, and friendship will live on forever. Survived by her loving children: Amy (Craig) Henkel; Joey (Sue), A.J. and Joel (Cindy) Alvarado; grandchildren: Alyssa Henkel (Alexa Farner); Landon, Alayna, and Noland Alvarado; nieces/nephews: Brenda, Jerry, Kharem, Linnette, Jorge, Carlos; and many extended family members and countless friends. Calling hours will be held on (Friday) July 19, 2019 from 5pm – 8pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. Funeral Service will be held on (Saturday) July 20, 2019 at 10am at the Church of the Epiphany in Sodus, NY followed by burial in East Newark Cemetery, Newark, NY. Per Peggy’s request, courtesy of no flowers is appreciated. Donations in loving memory of Peggy can be made to: Ashley Sue Henkel Memorial Fund: Newark Central School District: 100 East Miller Street, Newark, NY 14513. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Newark Hospital: 2 South, 2 West, and Demay Living Center – Bilz Unit staff for the wonderful care given to our Mom during her final days. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com