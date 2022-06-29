Ambroz, Bruce M

HASTINGS, FL/FORMERLY WALWORTH, NY: Bruce M Ambroz, age 53 passed away suddenly June 20, 2022 in Ft. Pierce, Florida.

He was born November 28, 1968 at Newark Wayne Hospital to Karel J & Carol (Lent) Ambroz. Bruce loved and played baseball from the time he could throw a ball. He enjoyed Nature, carving and reading.

After graduation from Wayne Central, he joined the US Army & served 3 years. Upon leaving the service, Bruce became a free spirit. Living in various places, a favorite was Savannah, Ga. However he always returned to be near his special Gramma, Helen Ambroz. Bruce will be remembered as a free spirit with a unique perspective. Bruce had a caring heart and was fiercely loyal.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Special Gramma Hellen and Maternal Grandparents.

Bruce is survived by siblings Karel (Karen) Ambroz-NY, Todd (Theresa) Ambroz-VT, Ellen (Craig) Hall FL and several nieces & nephews.

Bruce has been cremated. A celebration of Bruce’s life will be at a later date. To be determined. To honor Bruce, take a walk, enjoy nature, play baseball(hotbox), or do something nice for someone.