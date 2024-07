MARION: Entered into rest on June 19, 2024 at the age of 75. He was predeceased by his parents, Floyd and Theresa Ameele. Survived by his sister, Norma Ameele; several cousins and friends.

Bruce volunteered as a trustee on the Marion Cemetery Association for several years.

There will be no prior calling hours, friends and family are invited to a graveside service 11am, Saturday July 13, 2024 at the Marion Cemetery, Cemetery Lane, Marion, NY 14505.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to the Marion Public Library, 4036 Maple Ave, Marion, NY 14505. Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com