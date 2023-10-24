Ameele, Chester D. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully surrounded by his wife on October 24, 2023 at age 96.

Predeceased by parents: Howard and Evangeline Ameele; sister: Phyllis Ameele.

Chet had a strong love for his family and will be missed by all.

Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 69 years, Helen Ameele; sons: Gary (Deb Dryja), Alan, and Mark (Rebecca) Ameele; grandchildren: Marshall, Jonathan (Ashley), Jacob and Luke Ameele, Hope (Jason) Tidd and Logan Dryja, Benjamin Ameele, Hannah (Brad) Hyman, Heather (Nathan) Bartz and Hayley (Tyler) Musclow; great grandchildren: Luca, Addison, Wesley, Owen, Oakley, Annie and Tillie; many extended family members and numerous friends.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Lake View Cemetery.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com