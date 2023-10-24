Ameele, Chester D. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully surrounded by his wife on October 24, 2023 at age 96.
Predeceased by parents: Howard and Evangeline Ameele; sister: Phyllis Ameele.
Chet had a strong love for his family and will be missed by all.
Survived by his loving and devoted wife of 69 years, Helen Ameele; sons: Gary (Deb Dryja), Alan, and Mark (Rebecca) Ameele; grandchildren: Marshall, Jonathan (Ashley), Jacob and Luke Ameele, Hope (Jason) Tidd and Logan Dryja, Benjamin Ameele, Hannah (Brad) Hyman, Heather (Nathan) Bartz and Hayley (Tyler) Musclow; great grandchildren: Luca, Addison, Wesley, Owen, Oakley, Annie and Tillie; many extended family members and numerous friends.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Lake View Cemetery.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
NEWARK: Paul A. Butler Jr., 78, passed away on Thursday October 19, 2023, at the Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn. No public services are planned at this time. Mr. Butler was born in Rochester, NY, January 2, 1945, the son of the late Paul and Catherine Butler Sr. He was a graduate of East […]
NEWARK: Entered into rest on October 24, 2023 at the age of 90. He is predeceased by his wife, Patricia. Survived by his loving daughters, Sally Thorne of Newark, Gail (Joseph) Scharr of Kannapolis, N.C., and Karen (Pedro) Rivera of Canandaigua; grandchildren, Diana and Thomas Rivera; special dog, Lady. Hugh was a Corporal in the […]