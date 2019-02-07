Obituaries
Ameele, Donald I.
MARION: Entered into rest on December 31, 2018 at the age of 89. He is predeceased by his parents, Ivan and Blanche Ameele; his son, Barry Ameele; and his grandson, Christopher Remmel. He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years Shirley A. (VanGee) Ameele; children, Sue (Ameele) Remmel, David (Diana) Ameele; grandchildren, Michael (Colleen), Jeffrey (Kelly), and Scott Remmel; great grandchildren, Corey (Rich), Courtney, Logan, Tim (Erika) Stanton, Ashley Remmel, and Amanda Pratt; great great grandchildren, Grayson and Hunter Stanton; many loving nieces, nephews, and special attentative friends. He was a local well known carpenter, and president of Ameele Construction for 50 years. He ran a 150 acre beef cattle farm, and was an avid deer hunter which he did at the property in Canisteo, NY, where he had hunted since he was 16. There will be no prior calling hours or service at this time, a Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday, February 23 from 1pm till 4pm at The Marion American Legion, 4141 Witherden Rd., Marion, NY. 14505. Donations may be made to charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com
