August 2nd 2023, Wednesday
Ameele, Shirley A. (VanGee) 

by WayneTimes.com
July 31, 2023

MARION: Entered into rest on July 27, 2023 at the age of 92. She is predeceased by her parents, Jacob and Bertha VanGee; husband, Donald Ameele; son, Barry Ameele; grandson, Christopher Remmel, brothers, Willard VanGee, Rodney VanGee; sisters, Irene (VanGee) Buyck, Marjorie (VanGee) Haak. Survived by daughter, Sue Remmel; son, David (Diana) Ameele; grandchildren, Scott Remmel, Michael (Colleen) Ameele, Jeffery (Kelly) Ameele; great-grandchildren, Ashley Remmel, Corey (Richard) Ameele, Courtney (Mariah) Ameele, Logan Ameele, Timothy (Erica) Stanton; great-great-grandchildren, Grayson Stanton, Hunter Stanton, Ella Stanton, Maverick Ameele; siblings, Merle (Linda) VanGee, Allan (Constance) VanGee, Melville Ameele; many special nieces, nephews and friends.

Shirley was a Marion resident all her life, happily married to her beloved husband, Donald for 71 years. There will be no prior calling hours.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1PM, August 26th at the Marion American Legion, 4141 Witherden Rd., Marion, NY 14505. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair St., Newark, NY 14513 in Shirley’s memory.

Online condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com

