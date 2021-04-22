Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
April 23rd 2021, Friday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SAT 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 29
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Amesbury, Norma

by WayneTimes.com
April 22, 2021

MACEDON: Norma passed away on April 16, 2021 at age 88.  She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Harry Paul; twin sister, Shirley Brundage.

Norma is survived by her husband, Oliver Amesbury; children, Sharon Amesbury, Nancy Potter, Damon Amesbury, Glenn (Katherine) Amesbury, and Cindy (Michael) Mull; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Esther Hardman, several nieces & nephews, and many who chose Norma as their 2nd Mom.

Calling hours will be from 1-2 PM, Saturday (April 24) at the Calvary Chapel, 1777 Rochester Road, Farmington, NY with service immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Norma’s memory may be directed to Macedon Center Fire Department or Macedon Ambulance.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Scribner, Julie L.

PALMYRA: Died on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at the age of 81.  There will be no services at this time. The family will announce a gathering to remember Julie at a future date. Julie is survived by her son Matthew D. (Dianne) Scribner; grandsons David and Matthew Scribner; great-grandson Dakota Scribner; sisters Sharon (Tom) Camp […]

Read More
McElhinny, Cathleen S. “Cathy”

WILLIAMSON: Cathy passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at age 64.  She was predeceased by her parents, Richard and Gloria Horn. Cathy is survived by her husband of 33 years, Scott McElhinny; sons, Richard (Meghan Lantry) McElhinny and Sean (Stacy Mee) McElhinny; grandson, Jameson; siblings, Christine (John) Towne, Carin (Doug) Switzer, Curtis (Cindy) Horn, […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square