Amesbury, Norma

MACEDON: Norma passed away on April 16, 2021 at age 88. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Harry Paul; twin sister, Shirley Brundage.

Norma is survived by her husband, Oliver Amesbury; children, Sharon Amesbury, Nancy Potter, Damon Amesbury, Glenn (Katherine) Amesbury, and Cindy (Michael) Mull; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Esther Hardman, several nieces & nephews, and many who chose Norma as their 2nd Mom.

Calling hours will be from 1-2 PM, Saturday (April 24) at the Calvary Chapel, 1777 Rochester Road, Farmington, NY with service immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Norma’s memory may be directed to Macedon Center Fire Department or Macedon Ambulance.