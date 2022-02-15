Amidon, Doris M. 

PALMYRA: Doris passed away on February 11, 2022. She was predeceased by her siblings, Evelyn Bean, Ardean McAllister, and Jay Woodruff.

Doris is survived by her husband, Ken Amidon; son, Gary (Cindy) Amidon; grandchildren, Seth, Joseph, and Ashley; sisters, Carol Stoll and Blanche (Cecil) Bauza; many nieces and nephews.

Doris worked for Mobil Chemical for many years and was well liked by her co-workers. She enjoyed entertaining her grandchildren, which whom adored her. Doris loved to take motorcycle rides with her husband, Ken.

A family celebration will be announced in the Spring. Contributions in Doris’ memory may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.com/rochesterny. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Doris’ tribute wall www.murphyfuneralservices.com.