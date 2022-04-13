Amos, Beverly J.  “Bev”

WILLIAMSON: Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 11, 2022 surrounded by her family at the age of 80. Bev was predeceased by her husband James Amos; son Kevin Hack; grandson Jack Soucy; her father James Lochner and brother Kenneth Lochner. Bev’s brother, Gene Lochner, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 11, 2022, just a few hours after Bev. She is survived by her children Albert (Vera) Hack, Jill (Kevin) Wing, Lisa (Mark) Soucy; mother Leona Lochner; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 5 sisters; 2 brothers; several in-laws; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502; where a service to celebrate the life of Bev will be offered on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 11AM. Interment Walworth Cemetery. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
MARION: Devoted Husband of over 50 years, Father, Brother, Brother-In-Law, Uncle, Grandfather, neighbor and friend to so many, peacefully joined our Lord on Saturday April 9, 2022, while at home in Marion, NY. Rex was born on September 19, 1949 in Akron, Ohio. He grew up participating in quarter midget racing, playing the guitar in […]