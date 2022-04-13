Powered by Dark Sky
April 14th 2022, Thursday
×
Amos, Beverly J.  "Bev"

by WayneTimes.com
April 13, 2022

WILLIAMSON: Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 11, 2022 surrounded by her family at the age of 80.  Bev was predeceased by her husband James Amos; son Kevin Hack; grandson Jack Soucy; her father James Lochner and brother Kenneth Lochner.  Bev's brother, Gene Lochner, passed away suddenly on Monday, April 11, 2022,  just a few hours after Bev.  She is survived by her children Albert (Vera) Hack, Jill (Kevin) Wing, Lisa (Mark) Soucy; mother Leona Lochner; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 5 sisters; 2 brothers; several in-laws; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Monday, April 18, 2022 from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502; where a service to celebrate the life of Bev will be offered on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 11AM.  Interment Walworth Cemetery. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. 

