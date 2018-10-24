Anagnos, William C. “Bill”

WALWORTH: Passed away on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at the age of 74. Bill was born in Plattsburgh, NY on July 28, 1944 to the late Lena “Rivers” and Augustus Anagnos. He is predeceased by his siblings Beverly, Dick and Augustus. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Elizabeth “Betty” Anagnos; daughter, Lisa (Chris) Podgorski; sons, Michael and Kevin Anagnos; grandchildren, Bryan, Eric, Kayla and Carlie; sister, Shirley Curry; brother, Jim Anagnos; several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Bill adored his grandchildren and enjoyed making them laugh. He was employed by Wegman’s Foods as a baker for 35 years. He had been a lifelong Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He had coached soccer and baseball when his children were young and had also been a boy scout leader. Bill was an avid outdoors man. He enjoyed camping in the Thousand Islands, and especially at Sampson State Park on Seneca Lake. He enjoyed hunting, and fishing and had participated in the Seneca Lake Fishing Derby for more than forty years. He loved his Trophy fishing boat. Bill will be missed by all who knew him but remembered fondly. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Saturday, October 27, 2018 from 1 to 3 PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502; where a celebration of Bill’s life will follow at 3PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you kindly consider a donation to a go fund me account that is being established to offset the large medical expenses that built up over the duration of Bill’s health struggles that required extensive medical care and treatment. To leave a condolence, light a candle, or upload a photo, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.