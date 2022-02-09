Powered by Dark Sky
February 9, 2022
Anagnostopoulos, Peter (Panagiotis) 

by WayneTimes.com
February 9, 2022

WILLIAMSON: Passed suddenly on (Monday) February 7, 2022 at age 57.

Survived by his wife, Mary; daughters, Christina (Sam) Dragos, Efrosyni (Domenico) Colati and Anna Kostakis; brother, Giorgos (Panagiota); mother-in-law, Fifi Boosalis; grandchildren, Efthimios and baby Paraskevi; nephew and niece, Dimitris and Athena; several aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends in every corner of North America and Greece.

Peter was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was the owner of the Original Candy Kitchen and the heart of our corner on Main Street. Peter was so loved by his community here in Williamson and in Niata, and will be forever missed. May his memory be eternal.

Friends may call (Friday), February 11th from 4-8pm at Young Funeral Home, 4025 Ridge Road Williamson, NY 14589 followed by the Trisagion service at 8pm.  Final calling hours will be held on (Saturday) February 12th at 10am followed by funeral service at 11am at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 962 East Ave. Rochester, NY 14607. Private interment in Lake View Cemetery, Williamson, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Peter’s honor.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

