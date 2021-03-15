Anderson, Audrey J. (Carey)

ONTARIO: Entered into rest on Friday, March 12, 2021 at age 81.

Predeceased by her husband: Kenneth Anderson.

Audrey carried herself with great poise and was always recognized by her radiant smile.

Survived by her loving children: Kim (Bill) Williams, Kendra (Bryant) Chalmers, Kenny Anderson, and Kelly (Randy) Trimble; grandchildren: Heather Behrendt, Jenifer Tugal, Tamika Price, Shawna and Carey Emerson, KJ Anderson and Amylyn Anderson Saunders, Nicholas, Christopher, and Brittney Colombo, 22 great grandchildren; aunt: Mavis Eaton; 2 sisters and brothers in law, several nieces, nephews and many extended family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held on (Thursday) March 25, 2021 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home, Williamson, NY. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Furnaceville Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Audrey can be made to the Pines of Peace: 2378 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519.

