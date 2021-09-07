Anderson, Devyn M. Merritt

ONTARIO: On September 3, 2021, Devyn passed away at age 31. She is survived by her parents, Lance and Karen Merritt; sister, Brittany Merritt; husband, Taylor Anderson; other extended family members.

Devyn was a well-known young woman in the Genesee Valley due to her interest in Eventing. Her participation in horse sports started at the ripe age of 7 years when she became a member of the Mendon Pony Club and later a founding member of the Lake Effect Pony Club. She advanced through the standards to become a HA which is the highest certification in Horse Management. She was certified as a B in what was the Traditional Rating. In 2018, she was the Beginner Novice Rider Champion in Area 1 and was Nationally ranked at that level. In 2017, she competed in the final Walnut Hill Carriage Show with a mini horse loaned to her by a dear friend.

Devyn achieved her blue belt in Jui Jitsu at Gracie Jui Jitsu in Victor. She was known for her ferociousness and killer Triangle choke on the mat!

Devyn played paint ball and air soft for several years.

She was an avid hunter spending many hours in tree stands with her Dad, bagging a buck her first year!

She loved to sing and was in chorus throughout high school. She also was a varsity cheerleader her freshman and sophomore years.

Devyn graduated from North Carolina Wilmington University with a degree in English Lit. She worked at Countrymax where she met her husband, Taylor. After Countrymax, she worked for Paychex before having to be medically retired due to her diagnosis.

In 2013, Devyn was diagnosed with ocular melanoma. She always encouraged others to get dilated eye exams as her eye tumor was advanced before it was detected.

Throughout the course of her disease, she continued to live life. She was an inspiration to others as evidenced by the hundreds of comments received on social media after her passing.

Her family wishes to thank the Ocular Melanoma team at Thomas Jefferson Hospital, in particular Dr. Takami Sato, the Palliative care and Oncology teams at University of Rochester’s Wilmot Cancer Center and everyone who would send her words of encouragement, love and support when she needed it.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Friday (September 10) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Devyn will privately be laid to rest in Furnaceville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Devyn Anderson may be made in support of Dr. Sato’s Uveal Melanoma Research at Jefferson’s Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center. Please donate online to: Jefferson.edu/SupportUvealMelanoma and be sure to select the “in memory of” designation.

Checks can be made payable to “Jefferson”. In the memo of the check please reference “Uveal Melanoma Research” and also note if the donation is in memory of an individual and mail to:

Jefferson

Office of Institutional Advancement

Department 825434

PO Box 71331

Philadelphia, PA 19176-1331