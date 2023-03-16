Anderson, Robert “Bob” Clinton

WALWORTH/WEST WALWORTH: Born on 12/15/1938 in Newark, NY and passed away on 3/10/2023 at the age of 84. Predeceased by parents, Goldie and Cornelius, and step mother Hazel Anderson; sisters, Betty (Bud) Donk, Helen (Tony) Lada, Alice (Paul) Kunzer, Geraldine ( Edward) Dunn/ Geraldine (Sam) Masciangelo, Carol ( Richard) Jozwiak, Barbara ( Ransom/ Joe) LeMay; brothers, Edward, Kenny (Audrey) and Gary Anderson; nephews, Bill and Rick Anderson; girlfriend, Jeannie Heald.

He is survived by daughter, Dawn (Jarrod) Single; son Robert (Ginger)Anderson; grandchildren, Chad (Winter) Prinsen, Danielle Prinsen, Lindsey Anderson, Robert Case Anderson, Connor Single; great-granddaughter, Autumn Prinsen; sister-in-law, Millie/ Carmella Anderson; future grandsons-in-law, Jacob Spyche and Sergio Rivera; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Robert was the last of 10 siblings to pass away. He and his family grew up by humble means in West Walworth. He would say that they were one of the poorest families in town but they never went hungry. It was living this way that instilled a strong work ethic in him and his brothers and sisters. Thru hard work and determination, he provided extremely well for his family. He was a shining example of living the American dream. He was able to live a better life than his parents and his children were afforded better opportunities than he had.

Robert was drafted into the United States Army in 1962 during the cold war. He was 24 years old and didn’t want to give up his civilian life but served honorably as a truck driver that hauled Honest John Nuclear Missiles in West Germany for two years.

Robert was a member of the Laborers Local 435 union in Rochester. He joined local 435 in 1960 and retired in 2000. He worked for Cummings Construction, Plotsker, Le Chase, Frank Dimino construction and finished his career with many years at Sealand Contractors where on occasion he had to demand he be paid the wages he had earned. He and brother Ed were blessed to work with each other for 20 years.

He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting at camps in Canisteo, Italy and Cameron New York with brothers Ed, Kenny, son Robert, nephews Larry Anderson, Bill Anderson, Rick Anderson, Robert and Jim LeMay ,David and Ronny Donk. Great memories were made there.

He also enjoyed playing slot machines, Tom Wahls burgers, ice cream and watching John Wayne and Clint Eastwood movies where he would enjoy Big Tim’s popcorn. He loved children and they would always bring a smile to his face.

He was a wonderful father who did all he could to give his children and grandchildren a better life. He was generous beyond belief and just days before his passing made sure that his children, their spouses, grandchildren and great grandchild would have $100 for their next birthday.

He was so wonderful that he was affectionately called Papa and later Pa by his family, neighbors and friends.

Pa experienced a fall in November of 2022 and fought various complications for 4 months until his passing. Thru it all we were able to have Pa home for his 84th birthday and Christmas where he spoiled his family some more.

The Anderson family would like to thank the enormous amount of health care workers that cared for him at Rochester General Hospital, Canandaigua Veterans Hospital, Syracuse Veterans hospital, Thompson Hospital and Strong Memorial hospital. The compassionate care he received along the way is most appreciated. The acts of kindness by people we met was inspiring during a dark time for our family. His nurses, doctors and all involved with running the hospital did an amazing job.

Pa was frugal yet the most giving man we have ever known. He was impatient, to the point, blunt and cranky sometimes with his care team. He was on time as in an hour early and NEVER late. He liked his eggs over easy, home fries WELL done with onions and his wheat toast DARK, DARK, DARK. And coffee, oh how he loved having coffee with a little cream. No sugar. He hated winter and could not wait to hear the peeper frogs chorus in the spring.

Pa taught his children to not judge a person by what they looked like but by their actions and how they treated others.

For Pa family came first and he would say family was all he needed. When his time came he was ready. Ready to be with his brothers and sisters again.

Calling hours were held on Thursday, March, in Webster. Interment at the convenience of the family at Oakwood Cemetery, Penfield.

In lieu of flowers please consider buying a veteran breakfast and tipping servers well, and by doing random acts of kindness. Arrangements made by Willard H. Scott Funeral Home