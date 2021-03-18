Anderson, Todd Lee (Aka: Rebel Man)

SODUS: Went home to the lord on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the age of 51. He was born on Saturday, August 9, 1969 and is predeceased by his father, George Anderson and brother-in-law Gary Lawrence, Sr. Survived by his Mother, and stepfather, Donna and Burt Putman of Lyons, NY; sister Tammy Anderson of Lyons, NY; Nephew Gary (Denise) Lawrence, Jr., of Wolcott, NY; great nephew Caidence; great nieces Adriana , Exilda and Isabella Lawrence; lifelong friends Gene Vanderlinde and Brent Viau; extended family and many friends.

Todd was employed at Garlock’s as a machine operator for many years. He was a longtime fireman and EMT Because he loved to help those in need. He enjoyed hunting , fishing ,riding motorcycles and drag racing. He had a passion for history and sci-fi. He was a strong willed man but had a heart of gold

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 11AM to 1PM, at the North Ontario United Methodist Church "Brick Church", 7200 Ontario Center Road, Ontario, NY 14519, where a service will follow at 1PM. Burial will be at the Huron Evergreen Cemetery, 6300 Dutch Street, Wolcott, NY 14590, at 3PM. Donations in memory of Todd may be made directly to Tammy Anderson, or Gary Lawrence, to help offset funeral expenses.