Andrus, Charlie E.

SOUTH BUTLER: Age 92, passed away on November 19th, 2019. He was born in Savannah to Ella and Leslie Andrus on June 21, 1927. He is predeceased by his wife, Barbara; son, Charlie III; grandson, Charlie IV; parents; brothers and sisters. He is survived by daughters, Christine McBride, Penny (Bill) Eastman, Wanda Perry; son, Philip (Rhonda) Andrus; Francine Zumpano of Newark; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to call from 3pm to 5pm on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 at Charlie’s home, 3364 Aikens Rd, Savannah, NY. Burial will be in Butler Savannah Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Charlie’s name to a foundation of your choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com