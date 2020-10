NORTH ROSE: Jessica L. Andrzejewski, 35, of North Rose, passed away Saturday, October 04, 2020. She was born in Newark, November 30, 1984, daughter of the late Kevin Andrzejewski, Sr., and Ethel Mitch Shaffer. She is survived by her long-time companion, Gary Ernise, mother, Ethel (Patrick Pickard) Shaffer, daughters, Ashlena Andrzejewski, and, Amerose Andrzejewski Paige Ernise, son, Travon Andrzejewski, brother, Kevin Andrzejewski, Jr., sisters, Amanda Mitich, Jolene Campbell, and, Amber Pickard, as well as several Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, Aunts and Uncles. Calling hours will be Saturday, October 10, from 2:00-4:00 with a memorial service at 4:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, burial will be private. www.catoredcreek.com