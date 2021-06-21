Powered by Dark Sky
June 21st 2021, Monday
Angelo, Carmella M.

by WayneTimes.com
June 21, 2021

CLYDE: Carmella M. Angelo, 95, passed away on Friday,  June 18, 2021 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.   

Friends may call on Wednesday, June 23rd from 4-6 PM at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. in Clyde. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Thursday June 24th at St. John’s Church, 114 Sodus St., Clyde, NY. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Clyde.

Carmella was born on July 16, 1925 in Clyde, NY the daughter of the late James and Rose Magnotta Angelo. For many years she worked in various positions for Sylvania Electric. She was a communicant of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.  

Carmella is survived by her caregivers James and Connie DeLeo and several other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters Antoinette DeLeo and Jean Detorio; three brothers Louis, Peter and Victor Angelo.

Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home

