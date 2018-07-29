Ankrom, Carol B. 

WILLIAMSON/SODUS: Age 74, the daughter of Lloyd and Helen (Franchot) Benton, Carol passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 26th with husband Dennis at her side. Carol is survived by husband Dennis, sister Nancy (Bill) McGowan, sons Dan (Alaina) and Lloyd (Cristina), and grandchildren, Pierce and Waverly. A graduate of Sodus High School, Ithaca College and the University of Arizona, Carol served as Head of the Music Department at Sodus Central School until her retirement. While at Sodus she strengthened the music program to include an annual musical theater production, other events and opportunities for Sodus students and the community. Burial arrangements to be made at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be expressed hsnorton.com