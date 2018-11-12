Anstee, Raymond E. Sr.

LYONS/CLYDE: Age 81, left this earth on Sunday, November 11, 2018 on a phantom motorcycle, to ride under blue skies with the wind in his face and sun at his back. Raymond was born September 13, 1937 in Lyons, a son to Carl J. and Myrtle Colegrove Anstee. He was a veteran of the Army in the 101st Airborne, Fort Campbell, KY in 1956 and 1957. Ray owned County Road Motorcycle Shop in Galen, then moved to Arkansas in 1976 where he was a carpenter and a mason. He was a member of the Eureka Grange # 46, Galen Historical Society and Lyons Heritage Society. Predeceased by his wife, Grace in 2003 and brother, Eugene Anstee. He is survived by his very special lady, Mama Carol S. Bailey of Lyons; 5 children, Raymond, Jr. (Shannon) of AR, Carol Anstee of TX, Ruth (Michael) Strauss of UT, John (Missy) of AR; and Susie (Randy) Fuller of LA; 7 grandchildren, Arlie, Shae, Jake, Garrett, Joseph, Taylor (Jack), and Rachael; 2 great-grandchildren, Maddy and Darbi; brother, Kenneth (Tillie) Anstee; nieces; nephews; Carol’s family; and his dog, Daisey.

A time of fellowship for all will be held at Newark Grange Hall, 100 Woodlane in Newark, 6 pm, Thursday, November 15, 2018. For those wishing, contributions may be made to UR Medicine, Wilmont Cancer Institute, Box 270032, Rochester, NY 14627-0032.

Arrangements are by Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, Lyons.

keysorfuneralhomes.com