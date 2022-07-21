Anthony, Nancy L.

WOLCOTT: Passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Jefferson County, daughter of the late Emery Tamblin, and Ethel Tuttle Tamblin. Prior to retirement, she worked at Durkee Foods in Wolcott. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening her vegetables and flowers, swimming, sunbathing, snowmobiling, but most of all taking care of and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her siblings, Richard Tamblin, Arnold Tamblin, David Tamblin, Barbara Franchot, Shirley Corbine, and Marjorie Riordan.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Valerie (Dean) Roberts of Wolcott, Vanessa (Terry) Wormuth of Savannah, Pam (Noe) Camarillo of Wolcott, Roxanne Gillette (Rusty Patchen) of Red Creek, and Debbie (Rick) Mastrangelo of Wolcott, sons, Gregory (Cindy Shea) Finch of North Rose, and Raymond (Amy) Anthony of Wolcott, sister, Claudia Draper, 25 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

Calling hours will be Thursday, July 21, 1:00-3:00 with a service at 3:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions in Nancys name they may do so to the Make A Wish Foundation, https://wish.org . www.catoredcreek.com