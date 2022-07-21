Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
July 21st 2022, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Anthony, Nancy L.

by WayneTimes.com
July 21, 2022

WOLCOTT: Passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Jefferson County, daughter of the late Emery Tamblin, and Ethel Tuttle Tamblin. Prior to retirement, she worked at Durkee Foods in Wolcott. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening her vegetables and flowers, swimming, sunbathing, snowmobiling, but most of all taking care of and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her siblings, Richard Tamblin, Arnold Tamblin, David Tamblin, Barbara Franchot, Shirley Corbine, and Marjorie Riordan.

Nancy is survived by her daughters, Valerie (Dean) Roberts of Wolcott, Vanessa (Terry) Wormuth of Savannah, Pam (Noe) Camarillo of Wolcott, Roxanne Gillette (Rusty Patchen) of Red Creek, and Debbie (Rick) Mastrangelo of Wolcott, sons, Gregory (Cindy Shea) Finch of North Rose, and Raymond (Amy) Anthony of Wolcott, sister, Claudia Draper, 25 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.

Calling hours will be Thursday, July 21, 1:00-3:00 with a service at 3:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions in Nancys name they may do so to the Make A Wish Foundation, https://wish.org . www.catoredcreek.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Anthony, Nancy L.

WOLCOTT: Passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Jefferson County, daughter of the late Emery Tamblin, and Ethel Tuttle Tamblin. Prior to retirement, she worked at Durkee Foods in Wolcott. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening her vegetables and flowers, swimming, sunbathing, snowmobiling, but most of all taking care […]

Read More
Schetrompf, Ronald

LYONS: Ronald Schetrompf, passed away on Saturday, July 16,  2022, at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.  A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-5PM on Saturday August 6, 2022, at Perkins Park in Newark, NY.   Ronald was born in Lyons, New York on December 7, 1942, the son of the late Marshal and Inez Browning […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square