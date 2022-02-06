Applebee, Paula Kay

DORAL, FLORIDA: Paula Kay Applebee (Shelley) 64, of Doral, Florida, formerly of Apalachicola, FL. died suddenly Thursday (February 4, 2022) following complications from heart surgery at Palmetto Hospital in Hialeah, Florida.

Paula was born April 12, 1957 the daughter of Jay and Ella Welch Shelley. She was raised in upstate New York and was a 1975 graduate of Clyde-Savannah School. She worked as a registered nurse in several states, including several hospitals in Florida. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and aunt. Paula was a volunteer for Relay for life.

Paula is survived by her son, Patrick (Cory) Shelley, stepdaughter Vanya (Timothy) Walker, one brother Micheal Shelley, sisters Tammy (John) Cordon and Donna Shelley, grandchildren Cassandra Shelley and Liam Walker, several nieces and nephews, and great nieces, and great nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents Jay H Shelley and Ella L (Welch) Shelley, sister, Debbie Shelley, and sister-in-law Elise Colvin Shelley.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family at St John’s Cemetery in Clyde, NY. Memorial contribution may be made to Relay for Life- American Cancer Society.