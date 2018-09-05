Appleton, Theodore “Ted”

MACEDON: Passed away on Monday, September 3, 2018 at the age of 85. He was born on November 17, 1932, in Geneva, NY, to the late Paul and Florence Appleton. Ted was predeceased by his wife, Flora (nee Malone) Appleton; brother, Oliver “Pudge” Appleton; sisters, Lillian Darling and Thelma Malone; nephew, Paulie Appleton. Ted is survived by his daughters, Ann (Mike) Spayd, Mary (Jim Erdle) Smith, and Lisa (Frank) Pavia; son, Tim (Stephanie) Appleton; grandchildren, Keli (Caleb Frick) Drake, Alicia Drake, Adam (Megan Conley) Smith, Kyle (Nicole) Smith, Holly Smith, Caitlin Pavia, Hilary Pavia, Jeb Appleton, and Eli Appleton; 4 great grandchildren; brother, Paul (Marie) Appleton; sister, Elaine Eagley and several nieces and nephews. Ted went to high school in Clifton Springs, NY. Upon his graduation in 1951, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served three tours of duty in Korea. In 1956 he married, the love of his life, Flora, who passed away in 2009 after fifty two years of marriage. Ted worked for many years as an assistant manager with Star Markets in Palmyra, NY. He went on to work as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service in Macedon, NY and retired in 1999. Ted was an active member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Macedon, NY for many years; later joining the Church of the Assumption in Fairport, NY. He served the less fortunate at every opportunity, working at various soup kitchens in the Rochester area and as a longtime volunteer for Meals on Wheels. The family wishes to extend special appreciation to everyone at M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua, NY for their compassion and support of Ted.

Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, September 6, 2018 between 5 and 8PM for a time of visitation at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Ted’s Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, September 7, 2018, at 11AM, at St. Benedict’s Parish in St. Mary’s Church, 95 North Main Street, Canandaigua, NY. Interment will follow at St. Anne’s Cemetery in Palmyra, NY. Contributions in memory of Ted may be directed to M.M. Ewing Continuing Care Center. To light a candle, leave a condolence, upload a photo, or order a floral arrangement, please visit murphyfuneralservices.com.