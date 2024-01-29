Argona, Jacqueline M. (Andersen)

FORMERLY ONTARIO, NY: On Wednesday January 24, 2024, at age 88, Jackie passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family. She will be reunited with her parents Henry and Henrietta Andersen, and her devoted husband of 62 years, Dominick R Argona.

Jackie grew up in Liverpool NY, graduating from Liverpool High School. She spent time as a foreign exchange student in Norway. She was a devoted employee of Wayne Central School District and Xerox Corporation while they were living in Ontario, NY for many years.

Jackie and Nick enjoyed their retirement at the home they built on Seneca Lake, until they permanently relocated to Sebastian, Florida. Jackie loved the Florida sunshine, beaches and the beautiful Florida clouds. She would proudly declare that she was a Floridian to everyone she spoke to. She was a ray of sunshine in the lives of everyone who was blessed enough to know her. Her smile lit up the room, and her laughter filled our hearts with joy. She enjoyed time with her friends, volunteering at the Dundee public library, playing bridge, and traveling the world.

She leaves behind her children, Amy Argona and Andrew (Shelley) Argona, two grandchildren, Aaron Landcastle and Amanda Landcastle, sister-in-law, Jean Bourdeau and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach FL.

