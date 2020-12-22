Armstrong, Steven Douglas

SHORTSVILLE: Steven D. Armstrong, 60, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at F.F. Thompson Hospital. The family will greet friends from 4 - 7 p.m on Tuesday (DEC. 29) at Halsted-Patrick Funeral Home, 19 N. Main Street, Manchester, NY. All other services will be private. Please note, for visitation all NYS social distancing and face covering guidelines must be followed. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Steven, please consider donations to Happy Tails Animal Shelter at Ontario County Humane Society, 2976 County Road 48, Canandaigua, NY 14424 or Lollypop Farm Humane Society of Greater Rochester, 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450. Steven was born the son of Douglas and Vonnie (Moke) Armstrong on Saturday, September 24, 1960, in Canandaigua, NY. Steve attended Palmyra-Macedon schools. He was a local truck driver for many years. Steve was a ham radio operator, and was a John Deere enthusiast. Steven will be remembered by his loving wife of 30 years, Janet (Hovey) Armstrong; sister, Julie (Randy) Bowden; mother-in-law, Georgena Hovey; and several cousins. Steven was predeceased by his parents Douglas (Vonnie) Armstrong; father-in-law, Richard Hovey in 2019. Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com