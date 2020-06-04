Arnitz, Peter A.

CATO/CLYDE: Peter A. Arnitz, 82, passed away unexpectedly on June 1, 2020. Burial will be at the discretion of the family at the Mausoleum at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Clyde, NY. He was born in Lyons, NY to Gus Arnitz Sr and Mary Fratangelo. He is survived by his son Jim (Christine) Arnitz of Clyde and daughter Linda Arnitz Quinn of Watertown, two grandchildren Michael (Shelli) Arnitz and Alicia (Josh)Young and 4 great-grandchildren. His longtime companion Rhonda Qwinby and her family. Many nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased in death by his parents and brothers Gus Arnitz Jr and Ronald Arnitz. In his lifetime Peter was most proud of his recruitment out of high school to the Rochester Red Wings (Farm club of St Louis Cardinals) as a pitcher. When an injury changed those plans he became a Police Officer and worked for Clyde, Lyons and Newark Police Departments until he retired. Peter also enjoyed playing many sports in his life; football, baseball, and basketball are just a few. He was inducted into the Clyde Sports Hall of Fame in 2003. Peter was happiest being a devoted NY Yankee fan and spent most of his spare time watching every game and collecting memorabilia for his Yankee room. Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde NY visit wwwpusaterifunerals.com