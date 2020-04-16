Arnold, Douglas N. 

MACEDON: Douglas passed away on April 13, 2020 at age 73. He was born in Rochester, NY to the late Albert and Alice Arnold. Douglas was also predeceased by his wife, Donna Arnold. He is survived by his children, Nicole (Dan) Fursman, Lindsey Messmer, Kathy (William) Prizzi and Dawn (Steve) Stanziano; grandchildren, Christopher, Alana, William, Jennifer, Amanda, Megan, Kylie and Devin; great grandchildren, Charles and Violet; siblings, David (Karen) Arnold, Donald (Stacy) Arnold and Jeanine (Keith) Schneckenburger; many more caring friends and loving relatives. Douglas courageously served his country in the United States Navy from May 1965 – August 1969. For over 30 years, Douglas was a member of the Macedon Fire Department, where he was Chief for 2 years. He was also Macedon’s representative on the founding of Wayne County Fire Advisory Board and to Finger Lakes EMS Council, where he taught and tested many EMS state exams. Douglas was an advanced life support technician for over 30 years on the Macedon Fire Department Ambulance. For 7 years, Douglas served on the board of deacons at First Baptist Church of Macedon. He worked for Xerox Corporation for over 31 years.All services are private and memorial services will be announced at a date and time to be determined. Douglas will be laid to rest in Macedon Village Cemetery. Contributions in Douglas’ memory may be directed to Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation (WWIAF), c/o MaryLou Reisdorf, 2391 Murphy Lane, Macedon, NY 14502. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.