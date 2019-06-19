Arnold, Rhoda M. 

MACEDON: Age 72 of Port Orange FL, formally of Macedon NY passed away peacefully June 16th. Predeceased by her son Johnny Bernreuther. Survived by her daughters Kathy Prizzi (William), Nicole Fursman (Daniel), and Lindsay Arnold. Her Brothers Timothy Smith and Ronnie Smith (Sandy). Five grandchildren, two great grandchildren and several extended family members. Grave side memorial service will be held at Marion Cemetery in Marion NY at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to American Cancer Society