Obituaries
Arnold, Sandra K.
LYONS: Age 64, of Gansz Rd., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 9, 2019. Sandra was born March 10, 1954, a daughter to Anthony and Virginia Crossen Westerman. She was an animal lover and rescuer at her farm and was employed through the years at Wayne County Social Services, Kwik Fill, Walmart, and was known as the person at the gate for South Butler Nostalgia Dragway. She is survived by her husband Bill of 40 years; adopted son, Mike; sister, Debra (Dick) Letson of Red Creek; niece, Samantha; nephew, JR; great niece, Ruby; and many extra special friends in the animal world and her work. No services are planned at this time.
Latest News
Local Mayors, Village Trustees air concerns on Governor’s proposed cuts
Assemblyman Brian Manktelow (130th-Lyons R, C , I, Ref.) met with Wayne County’s mayors and other village officials at the...
Lyons Public Library announces quilting circle
The Lyons Public Library has formed a Quilting Circle that will meet the 3rd Saturday of each month from 10...
Aging in Wayne County: Where to Next?
Much like a Broadway play, a senior’s “third act” can be one of the richest and most fulfilling parts. One...
Recent Obituaries
Swerzak, Margaret E.
SODUS: Age 79 formerly of Rochester, NY passed away at Sodus Rehabilitation & Nursing in Sodus, NY on January 3,...
Ferris, Lawrence George
PALM COAST, FL: Born 22 November 1939 in Savannah, NY, to Esther May Ferris (née Markle) and Paul Joseph Ferris,...
Arnold, Sandra K.
LYONS: Age 64, of Gansz Rd., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 9, 2019. Sandra was born March 10, 1954, a...