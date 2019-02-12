Arnold, Sandra K. 

LYONS: Age 64, of Gansz Rd., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 9, 2019. Sandra was born March 10, 1954, a daughter to Anthony and Virginia Crossen Westerman. She was an animal lover and rescuer at her farm and was employed through the years at Wayne County Social Services, Kwik Fill, Walmart, and was known as the person at the gate for South Butler Nostalgia Dragway. She is survived by her husband Bill of 40 years; adopted son, Mike; sister, Debra (Dick) Letson of Red Creek; niece, Samantha; nephew, JR; great niece, Ruby; and many extra special friends in the animal world and her work. No services are planned at this time.