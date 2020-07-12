Powered by Dark Sky
October 17th 2020, Saturday
Ashbarry, Christopher Gordon

by WayneTimes.com
July 12, 2020

CHARLESTON, SC: Formerly of Palmyra, NY, passed away peacefully the morning of July 10, 2020, after a short battle with aggressive cancer. The relatives and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Gordon Ashbarry are invited to attend his Visitation between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the James A. McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Highway, Charleston. As per social distancing guidelines, all attendees will kindly wear a mask. Best known for a wide range of mechanical skills, Christopher will be missed by many. Since moving to Charleston he mostly enjoyed boating and offshore fishing with great friends. Christopher is survived by his wife Jane; parents: Esther Mosher Ashbarry and Tom (Maureen) Ashbarry; daughter Rachel; son Tim (Julie) Bond; brothers Tom (Betty) and Mark; sisters Linda Wilson and Heather (Randall) Oreta; and grandchildren Zoey and Anthony Bond. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pet Helpers (www.pethelpers.org), Charleston Animal Society (www.charlestonanimalsociety.org), or Lowcountry Orphan Relief (lowcountryorphanrelief.org).

