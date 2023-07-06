Ashley Jr., Basil

GRAYSON COUNTY, KENTUCKY: Basil Ashley Jr., 48, passed away June 16, 2023, in Grayson County Kentucky.
Survived by his father, Basil Ashley Sr., mother, Emily Ashley, sisters, Evelyn Cardwell, Loretta Hirsh, brothers, Terry Ashley, Patrick Ashley, four children, Brittney Ashley, Steven Ashley, Gage Ashley, Dakota Ashley, granddaughter, Emma, and many nieces and nephews.
Basil was loved by many, family especially, he had a huge heart and would help anyone in need. He loved the outdoors, and he was a jack of all trades, but his passion was welding. He will be greatly missed. “It can’t rain all the time”.
Calling hours are Friday, July 21, from 5:00-7:00 at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek.
WILLIAMSON: Charles Leslie Knowlden “Charlie” passed away peacefully on July 4, 2023 at age 65. He is predeceased by his parents, Leslie and Marylyn Knowlden; brother, Tom Knowlden; mother in law: Nana Miner. Charlie is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Dianne; children: Michele (Mark) Sherman, Jessica Burggraaff (Tommy Giglio), Zeb […]
NEWARK, NY/ WIMAUMA, FL: Daniel O. Shoemaker 64, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2023, after a long illness. Danny was born in Newark , NY, son of the late Harry O. Shoemaker and Joyce (Kiphut) Shoemaker on 11/07/1958, in Newark, NY. Danny is survived by a son, Josh Shoemaker, and sisters; Pennie (Shoemaker) Horn […]