Ashley Jr., Basil

GRAYSON COUNTY, KENTUCKY: Basil Ashley Jr., 48, passed away June 16, 2023, in Grayson County Kentucky.

Survived by his father, Basil Ashley Sr., mother, Emily Ashley, sisters, Evelyn Cardwell, Loretta Hirsh, brothers, Terry Ashley, Patrick Ashley, four children, Brittney Ashley, Steven Ashley, Gage Ashley, Dakota Ashley, granddaughter, Emma, and many nieces and nephews.

Basil was loved by many, family especially, he had a huge heart and would help anyone in need. He loved the outdoors, and he was a jack of all trades, but his passion was welding. He will be greatly missed. “It can’t rain all the time”.

Calling hours are Friday, July 21, from 5:00-7:00 at the Becker-Keysor Funeral Home, Red Creek.

